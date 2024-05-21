Home / Companies / Results / JK Tyre Q4 results: Net profit rises 56.2% to Rs 169 cr on sustained demand

JK Tyre Q4 results: Net profit rises 56.2% to Rs 169 cr on sustained demand

Consolidated net profit rose for the sixth straight quarter to Rs 169 crore ($20.29 million) for the three months ended March 31 from Rs 108 crore a year earlier

tyre
Analysts said prices of natural rubber, a key raw material for tyre manufacturers, have risen in the January-March period, which has historically been a strong quarter for the over $11 billion turnover tyre industry.
Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
India's JK Tyre and Industries reported a 56.2% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by sustained demand.

Consolidated net profit rose for the sixth straight quarter to Rs 169 crore ($20.29 million) for the three months ended March 31 from Rs 108 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 1.8% to Rs 3,698 crore.

KEY CONTEXT

Analysts said prices of natural rubber, a key raw material for tyre manufacturers, have risen in the January-March period, which has historically been a strong quarter for the over $11 billion turnover tyre industry.

Meanwhile, sales of vehicles in India during the three months to March 31 rose more than 20% year-on-year, aiding autoparts makers like JK Tyre and Industries.

Larger peers MRF and CEAT reported lower fourth-quarter profits.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

