IRCTC Q1FY24 results: Standalone net profit falls 5% to Rs 232 crore

The standalone net profit of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY24) saw a fall of 5.42 per cent to Rs 232.21 crore, compared to Rs 245.52 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Sequentially, the net profit was down 16.7 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 278.79 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 1,001.78 crore, compared to Rs 852.59 crore year-on-year (YoY), a rise of 17.49 per cent.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 3.81 per cent. It was Rs 965.01 crore in Q4FY23.

The total income for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 1,040.99 crore, compared to Rs 877 crore YoY, rising 18.69 per cent.

On a QoQ basis, the total income was up 3.65 per cent. It was Rs 1,004.28 crore in Q4FY23.

IRCTC stock closed at Rs 648.3 on Wednesday.