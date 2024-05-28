Home / Companies / Results / IRCTC Q4 results: Net profit rises 2% to Rs 284 cr, revenue up 19%

IRCTC Q4 results: Net profit rises 2% to Rs 284 cr, revenue up 19%

The IRCTC board has declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per share of face for the financial year 2023-24

Indian Railways
Indian Railways (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 8:21 PM IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), on Tuesday, announced a rise of two per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 284 crore in January-march quarter of the financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24), compared to Rs 279 crore in the corresponding period last year (Q4FY23).

The company saw a rise of 19 per cent in revenue from operations at Rs1,155.8 crore in Q4FY24, compared to Rs 965 crore in the year-ago period, Indian Railways' e-ticketing and catering arm said in the stock exchange filing.

The IRCTC board has declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per share of face for the FY24, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share (face value of Rs 2 per share) declared in the month of November,2023, thereby making total dividend for financial year 2023-24 to Rs 6.50 per share on the face value of Rs 2 per share. 

The market capitalisation of IRCTC, as per the BSE, currently stands at Rs 87,152 crore. Shares of IRCTC on May 28 closed 1.60 per cent to Rs 1,082.70 apiece on BSE.

First Published: May 28 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

