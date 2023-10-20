Home / Companies / Results / Volvo Car India retail sales increase 40% in Jan-Sep to 1,751 units

Volvo Car India on Friday said its retail sales grew 40 per cent year-on-year to 1,751 units in the January-September period this fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In the January-September period, EV sales accounted for 27 per cent of total sales, the automaker stated

Volvo Car India on Friday said its retail sales grew 40 per cent year-on-year to 1,751 units in the January-September period this fiscal.

The company had reported retail sales of 1,252 units in the year-ago period.

The sales growth was primarily driven by the XC60, which contributed 35 per cent of the total volume, Volvo Car India said in a statement.

Besides, the locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge performed well during the period with a retail of 419 units, accounting for 24 per cent of the total volume, it added.

"This success reflects customer confidence and our commitment to providing premium, sustainable vehicles to the Indian market," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said.

Volvo Cars established a presence in India in 2007 and currently sells models through 25 dealerships in the country.

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

