Jana SFB Q3FY24 results: Net profit rises 12.82% to Rs 134.64 crore

Jana Small Finance Bank has posted a 12.82 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the third quarter ended December 2023 (Q3 FY24) at Rs 134.64 crore, up from Rs 119.34 crore a year ago.

Its net interest income rose by 24.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 548.5 crore in Q3, up from Rs 440.8 crore in Q3 FY23. The other income stood at Rs 139.5 crore in Q3 FY24, down from Rs 170.21 crore in Q3 FY23, according to a filing with BSE. This was the first quarterly performance disclosure after the listing of bank shares on the exchange. Its stock closed 1.5 per cent lower at Rs 456.20 per share.

Its loan book expanded by 28.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 23,610 crore as of December 31, 2023. The secured loans grew by 39.7 per cent and unsecured loans by 14.7 per cent.

Its deposits grew by 36.5 per cent to Rs 20,785 crore. The share of low-cost money – Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) – was 19 per cent.

Its Gross Non-performing Assets (GNPAs) stood at 2.19 per cent at the end of December 2023, as against 6.38 per cent a year ago. Net NPA also declined to 0.71 per cent from 3.62 per cent in December 2022.