EPACK Durable Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 4.83 cr, revenue at Rs 279 cr

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 10:58 PM IST
EPACK Durable Ltd on Thursday reported Rs 4.83 crore consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 6.30 crore during the October-December quarter a year ago, EPACK Durable said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 279.05 crore during the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 275.61 crore.

This is the first quarterly result of the Noida-based original design manufacturer (ODM) after its listing on January 30, 2024.

Its total expenses were Rs 273.92 crore in the December quarter.

Shares of EPACK Durable Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 186.30 on the BSE, up 2.59 per cent.

Topics :Q3 resultscorporate earningsstock markets

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

