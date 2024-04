Jio Financial Services on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 311 crore for the January-March quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24). This was a 6 per cent increase from Rs 294 crore reported during the December quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter was Rs 418 crore, 0.9 per cent up from Rs 414 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Jio Financial Services shares on Friday ended 2.17% lower at Rs 370 on BSE.