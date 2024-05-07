JSW Energy Q4 results: PAT rises 29%, Rs 2 per share dividend declared

Private power producer JSW Energy reported a 29 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) attributable to the owners of the company for the March quarter owing to lower tax expenses.

For the quarter under review, JSW Energy reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 351.34 crore, up from Rs 272.05 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations, the company said, was at Rs 2,755.87 crore, up three per cent from a year ago. Ebitda for the quarter, the company said, was up 47 per cent to Rs 1,292 crore, driven by incremental contributions from the renewable portfolio and strong performance by thermal assets. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sequentially, the company’s revenue from operations was up 8 per cent, and profit rose 52 per cent.

The company said total net generation for the quarter was up 26 per cent to 6.4 billion units, and net debt as of March was at Rs 26,636 crore.

JSW Energy’s board on Tuesday also recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY24, subject to the approval of shareholders at the next annual general meeting.