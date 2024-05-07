Home / Companies / Results / JSW Energy Q4 results: PAT rises 29%, Rs 2 per share dividend declared

JSW Energy Q4 results: PAT rises 29%, Rs 2 per share dividend declared

The company said total net generation for the quarter was up 26 per cent to 6.4 billion units, and net debt as of March was at Rs 26,636 crore

Mumbai: JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal addresses the gathering during the announcement of SAIC Motor and JSW group's joint venture, in Mumbai, Wednesday, March 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 8:14 PM IST
Private power producer JSW Energy reported a 29 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) attributable to the owners of the company for the March quarter owing to lower tax expenses.

For the quarter under review, JSW Energy reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 351.34 crore, up from Rs 272.05 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations, the company said, was at Rs 2,755.87 crore, up three per cent from a year ago. Ebitda for the quarter, the company said, was up 47 per cent to Rs 1,292 crore, driven by incremental contributions from the renewable portfolio and strong performance by thermal assets. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

Sequentially, the company’s revenue from operations was up 8 per cent, and profit rose 52 per cent.

The company said total net generation for the quarter was up 26 per cent to 6.4 billion units, and net debt as of March was at Rs 26,636 crore.

JSW Energy’s board on Tuesday also recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY24, subject to the approval of shareholders at the next annual general meeting.

In its outlook for the sector, the company said that over the medium term, the power sector outlook is healthy as rapid urbanisation, government-led capital expenditure (capex), and a strong investment cycle are expected to boost overall power demand. The press statement further added that with base load capacity increases (including round-the-clock with storage) lagging behind demand growth, supply increases are expected to lag behind demand growth over the medium term, creating tight demand-supply conditions.

In a separate announcement, JSW Energy also said the board approved raising of funds not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore in one or more tranches, through the issuance of eligible securities by way of private offerings and / or on a preferential allotment basis and / or a qualified institutions placement or any other method or combination. 


First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

