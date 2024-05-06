Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hindalco, Vedanta, JSW Steel on your buy list? Wait for a dip, say analysts

The run-up in the stock prices of metal companies, analysts said, has largely been driven by tighter supplies in the global markets, coupled with hopes of improving demand, especially in China

Photo: Bloomberg
Web Exclusive Premium

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:39 AM IST
Stocks of metal companies have been buzzing at the bourses for quite some time now. The Nifty Metal index, the gauge of metal companies, has soared 43 per cent over the past six months, as against a 17-per cent surge in the Nifty50 index.

Individually, Hindustan Copper stock has soared 167 per cent, while stocks of Jindal Steel and Power, Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, Vedanta, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) have rallied between 56 per cent and 99 per cent during the period.

Topics : Markets Metal stocks Nifty Metal index Copper Prices Aluminium Prices steel prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETop Hottest Cities in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayKL Sharma | AmethiIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon