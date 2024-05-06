Hindalco, Vedanta, JSW Steel on your buy list? Wait for a dip, say analysts

Stocks of metal companies have been buzzing at the bourses for quite some time now. The Nifty Metal index, the gauge of metal companies, has soared 43 per cent over the past six months, as against a 17-per cent surge in the Nifty50 index.





Individually, Hindustan Copper stock has soared 167 per cent, while stocks of Jindal Steel and Power, Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, Vedanta, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) have rallied between 56 per cent and 99 per cent during the period.