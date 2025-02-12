Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 results: PAT falls 35% to Rs 42.9 cr, revenue up 56%

India's Jubilant Foodworks reported a nearly 35 per cent drop in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as the Domino's Pizza franchisee's margins were dented by higher wage costs as well as raw materials such as vegetables and meat.

Jubilant reported profit of Rs 42.91 crore ($4.94 million) for the quarter ended December 31, compared to a year-ago profit of Rs 65.709 crore.

Indian consumers have cut back spending on dining out amid persistently high food inflation. Jubilant, like other fast food franchises such as Burger King operator Restaurant Brands Asia , has launched value meals to spur spending among customers.

Jubilant has been waiving delivery fees on its app orders and has launched smaller pizzas priced at around a dollar and lunch combinations for less than two dollars.

As of November last year, the company had also not raised prices on its items for at least two years, despite rising prices of vegetables, meat, sugar and other food items, in an effort to gain market share.

While these measures have aided topline growth, profit margins have suffered.

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose about 56 per cent to Rs 2,551 crore. However, expenses rose 59.3 per cent year on year.

Core profit margin for the third quarter declined 163 basis points from last year to 18.7 per cent.