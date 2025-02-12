Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Power Finance Q3 results: Profit up 23% at Rs 7,760 cr, dividend declared

Power Finance Q3 results: Profit up 23% at Rs 7,760 cr, dividend declared

Power Finance Corporation Q3 results: The company has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for FY25

Power Finance Corporation q3 fy25 net profit revenue shares dividend
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday reported a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 7,759.56 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 6,294.44 crore reported during the same period last year.
 
Consolidated revenue from operations rose 14 per cent to Rs 26,798.04 crore year-on-year from Rs 23,571.83 crore.
 
The company has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for FY25. The face value of each fully paid-up equity share is Rs 10.  READ: Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Q3 Results
 
Shares of PFC were trading at Rs 381, up more than 1 per cent, on BSE at 1:30 pm after the company's Q3 FY25 results were released.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q3 results today: HAL, Ashok Leyland, Siemens to post earnings on Feb 12

Vi Q3 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 6,609 crore, Arpu rises to Rs 173

Gensol Engineering Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 6% to Rs 18 crore

SAIL Q3 results: Profit drops 66% to Rs 142 cr, revenue rises to Rs 25K cr

Black Box Q3 results: Profit up 37% to Rs 56 cr, revenue slips 9%

Topics :Q3 resultsPower Finance CorporationPower Finance Corporation (PFC)BS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story