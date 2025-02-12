Q3 results today: HAL, Ashok Leyland, Siemens to post earnings on Feb 12

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Ashok Leyland Limited, Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC), Rashtriya Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFC), Siemens Limited, and Mamaearth operator Honasa Consumer are among 498 companies will release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday, Feb 12.

Stocks to Watch, Feb 12, 2025: Vi, HAL, Godrej Ind, SAIL, Berger Paints Other key companies on the list include P N Gadgil Jewellers, Patel Engineering Limited, Godrej Industries Limited, Jubilant Foodworks Limited (Domino’s India), and Muthoot Finance Limited, all of which will reveal their performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Vodafone Q3 highlights

India's Vodafone Idea reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter loss on Tuesday, boosted by higher per-user revenue from July's tariff hikes.

The telecom operator, 22.6 per cent owned by the Indian government, was formed in 2018 through the merger of Vodafone's Indian arm and Aditya Birla Group's Idea Cellular.

Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Net loss narrows Despite the revenue boost, Vodafone Idea has posted a loss every quarter due to ongoing market share losses. Its consolidated loss after tax narrowed to Rs 6,609 crore in the quarter ending December 31, compared to Rs 6,986 crore a year earlier.

IRCTC Q3 highlights

IRCTC Q3 net profit rises 14% to Rs 341 crore, dividend declared Meanwhile, State-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 341 crore, up from Rs 200 crore in the same period last year.

Market review

The Indian stock market has been in a gloomy mood over the past few days, with the indices closing lower for five consecutive sessions. Concerns over sluggish GDP growth, despite India being one of the fastest-growing major global economies, as well as upcoming December quarter results from India Inc., and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors have contributed to this downturn.

Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty50, opened on a muted note on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues.

At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex stood at 76,215.06, down by 78.54 points, or 0.10 per cent, while the Nifty50 was at 23,042.85, lower by 28.95 points, or 0.13 per cent.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Aegis Logistics Ltd Ashok Leyland Ltd Bharat Forge Ltd Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd Dollar Industries Ltd Endurance Technologies Ltd Godrej Industries Ltd

Graphite India Ltd

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

Honasa Consumer Ltd

IIFL Finance Ltd

ITD Cementation India Ltd

Jindal Worldwide Ltd

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Muthoot Finance Ltd

Network People Services Technologies Ltd

PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

Premier Explosives Ltd

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd

RedTape Ltd

Siemens Ltd

Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Suprajit Engineering Ltd

TBO Tek Ltd

Valor Estate Ltd

PTC India Ltd