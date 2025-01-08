Bisleri FY24 profit rises 82.8% to Rs 317 crore, revenue at Rs 2,689.69 cr

Leading packaged drinking water company Bisleri International's profit rose 82.8 per cent to Rs 316.95 crore in FY24 and its revenue from operations was up 14.8 per cent to Rs 2,689.69 crore, according to an RoC filing by the company.

Total consolidated revenue of Bisleri International was up 18.32 per cent to Rs 2,814.04 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, helped by other income, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

This is the highest revenue in the last five years for Bisleri International, a company owned by Ramesh J Chauhan, popularly known as RJC, and his family.

Bisleri International Pvt Ltd had reported a profit of Rs 173.38 crore in FY23 while its revenue from operations was Rs 2,341.98 crore on a consolidated basis.

The total tax expense of Bisleri International is Rs 95.79 crore in FY24.

Bisleri's advertising promotional expenses in FY24 were up nearly 60 per cent to Rs 100.96 crore. This was at Rs 63.22 crore a year ago in FY23.

Total expenses of Bisleri International in FY24 were at Rs 2,410.92 crore, up 12.31 per cent.

As of March 31, 2024, Ramesh J Chauhan owned a 54 per cent shareholding of the company and his daughter Jayanti R Chauhan was having 33 per cent shareholding of Bisleri International.

The remaining 13 per cent is with his wife Zainab R Chauhan, according to Tofler.

Bisleri is the market leader in the segment and competes with Coca-Cola Co's Kinley and PepsiCo Inc's Aquafina in the packaged water segment.