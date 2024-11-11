Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Keystone Realtors Q2FY25 results: PAT jumps over 15-fold to Rs 65.55 cr

Keystone Realtors Q2FY25 results: PAT jumps over 15-fold to Rs 65.55 cr

Total income, however, declined to Rs 556.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 633.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

Q2 earnings, Q2
Total expenses also declined to Rs 465.09 crore from Rs 640.83 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 4:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd on Monday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 65.55 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 4.17 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, declined to Rs 556.22 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 633.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses also declined to Rs 465.09 crore from Rs 640.83 crore.

Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director of Keystone Realtors Ltd, said, the company has demonstrated remarkable progress in terms of pre-sales, collections, new project additions and new launches so far this fiscal.

"Building on the remarkable momentum from FY24, our pre-sales have soared to Rs 700 crore in Q2 FY25, which is more than doubled on a YoY (year-on-year) basis, a testament to our resilience and strategic vision," he said.

More From This Section

Godfrey Phillips India Q2 results: Net profit up 23% at Rs 248.31 crore

Orient Green Power Q2FY25 results: Net profit falls 11% to Rs 66.46 cr

Borosil Renewables Q2 results: Net loss of Rs 13 cr, income at Rs 378.25 cr

BEML Q2 result: Profit falls slightly by 1.9% to Rs 51 cr as demand weakens

Q2 results today: Hindalco, ONGC, Britannia among 321 to post earnings

Further, he added that the company has witnessed strong demand for its properties in the past launches and with the festive season approaching, it is excited about a strong pipeline of launches for the rest of FY25.

"Going forward, we will continue to follow an asset-light model, with redevelopment serving as a key driver of growth. The redevelopment potential in Mumbai is vast, and as the most preferred partner in this space, we are strategically positioned to capitalise on the current momentum. With a strong balance sheet and robust capitalisation, we are fully prepared to seize these opportunities and drive sustainable value creation," Irani said.

Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors Limited is one of the prominent real estate developers in the country. The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 36 completed projects, 15 ongoing projects and 26 forthcoming projects that cover all price points from affordable to super premium.

So far, the company has delivered over 25 million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of more than 43 million square feet of construction area in the works.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ultra-luxury homebuyers move quick: Conversion time down to 15 days in 2025

Puravankara shares locked in 5% lower circuit after net loss extends in Q2

Interarch Building Products plans to double turnover to Rs 2,500 cr by 2028

Brigade Group eyes Rs 800 cr revenue from Chennai real estate project

Include land authority in CoC for real estate insolvency cases: IBBI

Topics :Real Estate Q2 resultsReal estate firms

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story