Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Keystone Realtors Q3 results: Net profit falls 50% to Rs 15.07 crore

Keystone Realtors Q3 results: Net profit falls 50% to Rs 15.07 crore

Total income also declined to Rs 485.82 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 533.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year

result, q1, q2, q3, q4
Its net profit stood at Rs 30.22 crore in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 7:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Keystone Realtors Ltd on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined by half to Rs 15.07 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Its net profit stood at Rs 30.22 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also declined to Rs 485.82 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 533.33 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors Limited is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

The company has a substantial portfolio of projects spanning the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with 36 completed projects, 15 ongoing projects and 26 forthcoming projects that cover all price points from affordable to super premium.

So far, the company has delivered over 25 million square feet of construction area, with a pipeline of over 44 million square feet in the works.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Net loss narrows marginally to Rs 6,609 crore

Berger Paints India Q3 results: Net profit slips 1.4% to Rs 295.97 cr

IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 341 crore, dividend declared

Q3 results today: Lupin, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC to post earnings on Feb 11

Eicher Motors Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15.6% to Rs 1,056 crore

Topics :Real estate firmsQ3 results

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story