Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 341 crore, dividend declared

IRCTC Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 341 crore, dividend declared

IRCTC Q3FY25 results: The company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 2.50 each

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today
Indian Railways
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 4:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday reported a 14 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 341 crore for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 200 crore reported during the same period last year. 
Sequentially, profit grew 11 per cent from Rs 308 crore reported in the July-September quarter.
 
The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 1,225 crore. This was a 10 per cent increase in revenue year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 1,115 crore. Sequentially, revenue went up 15 per cent from Rs 1,064 crore. 
 
Total expenses for the October-December quarter also went up by 11 per cent at Rs 825 crore, compared to Rs 740 crore during the same period last year and 17 per cent from Rs 707 crore reported in the previous quarter. 
 
The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) increased by 5.7 per cent to Rs 417 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 394 crore in the same period last year. However, the margin decreased to 34 per cent from 35.3 per cent Y-o-Y.
 

Segment-wise growth

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, IRCTC reported a total revenue of Rs 1,229 crore from its segments. This reflected a 9 per cent Y-o-Y growth compared to Rs 1,120 crore.  The segments include:
  • Catering
  • Rail Neer
  • Internet Ticketing
  • Tourism
 
The tourism segment registered the highest growth, rising 16.06 per cent to Rs 224 crore from Rs 193 crore. While IRCTC's catering segment generated the most revenue at Rs 555 crore, marking a 9.25 per cent increase from Rs 508 crore Y-o-Y.

Also Read

Q3 results today: Lupin, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC to post earnings on Feb 11

IRCTC, RVNL: Can Budget 2025 trigger a rally in rail stocks? Tech view here

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on IRCTC

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on January 22

IRCTC share steams ahead 5% as Macquarie initiates with 'Outperform'

 
The Rail Neer segment recorded Rs 96.4 crore, up 14.76 per cent from Rs 84 crore, while revenue from internet ticketing grew by 5.67 per cent to Rs 354 crore, compared to Rs 335 crore in the year-ago period. 
 

Dividend declared

The company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 2.50 each. February 20 has been fixed as the record date for the payment of the second interim dividend for FY25.
 
Shares of IRCTC closed at Rs 751.25 on the BSE, down nearly 3 per cent before the Q3FY25 financial results were released.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eicher Motors Q3 results: Net profit jumps 15.6% to Rs 1,056 crore

Apollo Hospital Q3FY25 results: Profit rises 51%, revenue soars 13.9%

Continental Petroleums Q3FY25 results: Net profit grows to Rs 1.41 cr

Nykaa Q3FY25 results: Net profit increases 51.3% to Rs 26.41 crore

Signature Global Q3FY25 results: Revenue grows multifold to Rs 830 crore

Topics :IRCTCQ3 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story