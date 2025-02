Q3 results today: Lupin, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC to post earnings on Feb 11

Vodafone Idea Limited, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Lupin, and Berger Paints will be among 334 companies to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Tuesday, February 11.

Other key companies on the list include MOIL, IIFL Securities Limited, and Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited, all of which will reveal their performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.

Nykaa Q3 highlights

Nykaa Q3 FY25 results FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty and fashion brand Nykaa, reported a substantial 61.4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter. The company posted a profit of Rs 26.12 crore, up from Rs 16.18 crore during the same period last year, driven by strong sales during the festive season.

Apollo Hospitals Q3 highlights

Apollo Hospital Q3FY25 profit and revenue soars Apollo Hospitals, on Monday, reported a remarkable 51 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its consolidated net profit, which reached Rs 372.3 crore for Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations saw a notable increase of 13.9 per cent, amounting to Rs 5,526.9 crore. The significant profit growth was attributed to improvements in both its online and offline pharmacy businesses.

Market review

Benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Monday's session lower due to widespread selling. The Sensex fell 548.39 points, or 0.70 per cent, closing at 77,311.80, while the Nifty50 dropped 178.35 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 23,381.60.

On Tuesday, both indices opened lower, with the Sensex down 90.28 points at 77,221.52 and the Nifty50 down 27.20 points at 23,354, amid mixed global cues and concerns over US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. Investors are also watching Q3 results from companies like Vodafone Idea and Lupin, along with foreign institutional investors' selling activity.

