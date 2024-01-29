Home / Companies / Results / Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 results: Profit grows 26% to Rs 209 crore

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 results: Profit grows 26% to Rs 209 crore

In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 166.3 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing

Total income grew to Rs 420.96 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 363.17 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal (2022-23)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 8:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday reported a 26 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 209.34 crore in the December quarter.

In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 166.3 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income grew to Rs 420.96 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 363.17 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal (2022-23).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc, is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. It is one of the leading asset management companies in India.

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC collects about Rs 800 cr from logistics fund NFO

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Who was Lee Sun-kyun? Parasite actor found dead in a car in Seoul

Godfrey Phillips Q3 results: Profit rises 6% to Rs 212 cr, revenue up 34%

Sky Gold Q3 results: Net profit soars 41% to Rs 6 cr, income at Rs 460 cr

Nippon India AMC Q3 results: Net profit rises 39% to Rs 284 crore

Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Loss narrows to Rs 6,986 cr, revenue remains flat

ITC Q3 results: Net profit rises 10.8% to Rs 5,572 crore, beats estimates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketQ3 resultsAditya Birla Sun Life AMCMutual FundsMarkets

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story