Lloyds Metals Q2FY24 result: Profit up 62% YoY to Rs 231 cr, revenue up 61%

The consolidated net profit of Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) saw a rise of 62.05 per cent to Rs 231.25 crore, compared to Rs 142.71 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing. Sequentially, the net profit was down 42.65 per cent. In Q1FY24, the net profit of the company was Rs 403.26 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 1,091.31 crore, compared to Rs 673.76 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a rise of 61. 97 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was down 44.47 per cent. It stood at Rs 1,965.52 crore in Q1FY24.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 1,111.23 crore, compared to Rs 686.36 crore y-o-y, registering a rise of 61.9 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was down 43.8 per cent. It was Rs 1,977.39 crore in Q1FY24.

The Lloyds Metals stock closed at Rs 514.95 on Monday.