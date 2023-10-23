Home / Companies / Results / Lloyds Metals Q2FY24 result: Profit up 62% YoY to Rs 231 cr, revenue up 61%

Lloyds Metals Q2FY24 result: Profit up 62% YoY to Rs 231 cr, revenue up 61%

The company's total income for Q2FY24 stood at Rs 1,111.23 crore, compared to Rs 686.36 crore year-on-year

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The consolidated net profit of Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited for the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY24) saw a rise of 62.05 per cent to Rs 231.25 crore, compared to Rs 142.71 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing. Sequentially, the net profit was down 42.65 per cent. In Q1FY24, the net profit of the company was Rs 403.26 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 1,091.31 crore, compared to Rs 673.76 crore year-on-year (y-o-y), registering a rise of 61. 97 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was down 44.47 per cent. It stood at Rs 1,965.52 crore in Q1FY24.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 1,111.23 crore, compared to Rs 686.36 crore y-o-y, registering a rise of 61.9 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was down 43.8 per cent. It was Rs 1,977.39 crore in Q1FY24.

The Lloyds Metals stock closed at Rs 514.95 on Monday.

Also Read

Lloyds Metals soars 7% on NSE debut; stock up 137% so far in 2023

JSW Infra gains 32% on market debut; Finolex Cables withholds results

Not skin-deep: Luxury personal care shopping gets ethical, demanding

Stock of this smallcap industrial products company has zoomed 90% in July

After a weak first half of 2023, second half brings hope for metals

Mahindra Holidays Q2FY24 result: Profit dips 48% to Rs 21 cr; income up 7%

NDTV Q2FY24 results: Net profit falls nearly 51%, revenue down 10%

E-commerce major Flipkart loss widens to Rs 4,890.6 cr in FY 2022-23

Oberoi Realty sales bookings fell 17% to Rs 965 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

Early birds' Q2 profit soars, revenue growth slowest in 11 quarters

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :LloydsQ2 resultsMarketsCompanies

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story