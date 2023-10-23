Home / Companies / Results / E-commerce major Flipkart loss widens to Rs 4,890.6 cr in FY 2022-23

E-commerce major Flipkart loss widens to Rs 4,890.6 cr in FY 2022-23

On a standalone basis, Flipkart's net loss or loss carried to the balance sheet widened to Rs 4,839.3 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

E-commerce major Flipkart India Private Limited has reported a widening of consolidated loss to Rs 4,890.6 crore in the financial year 2022-23, according to financial data provided by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The Walmart group e-commerce firm posted a consolidated loss of Rs 3,371.2 crore in the financial year (FY) 2022.

On a standalone basis, Flipkart's net loss or loss carried to the balance sheet widened to Rs 4,839.3 crore.

"Net loss for the financial year ending as on 31st March 2023 was Rs 48,393 million as against that of previous year ending as on 31st March 2022 of Rs 33,624 million witnessed an increase of 44 per cent in the net loss," Flipkart's financial report said.

During the reported fiscal, the company's consolidated net total income, including income from other sources, increased by 9.4 per cent to Rs 56,012.8 crore from Rs 51,176 crore in FY 2022.

Its standalone net total income was the same as the consolidated numbers.

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 60,858 crore," Tofler said.

An e-mail query sent to Flipkart elicited no immediate reply.

Also Read

Myntra to introduce changes to its return policy, lower convenience fee

Big discounts expected on iPhone 14 during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart employees to receive cash payout from $700m Esop buyback

India suppliers to help us export $10 bn worth goods by 2027: Walmart CEO

$150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top

Oberoi Realty sales bookings fell 17% to Rs 965 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

Early birds' Q2 profit soars, revenue growth slowest in 11 quarters

Anant Raj Q2 results: Net profit jumps 79% to Rs 60.37 cr on higher income

Finolex Industries Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 97.96 cr, revenue down 6%

ICICI Bank Q2 net profit rises 35.8% on lower provisioning, higher income

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FlipkartQ2 resultsecommerce

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story