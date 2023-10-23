Home / Companies / Results / Mahindra Holidays Q2FY24 result: Profit dips 48% to Rs 21 cr; income up 7%

Mahindra Holidays Q2FY24 result: Profit dips 48% to Rs 21 cr; income up 7%

As compared to Rs 0.89 crore in Q1FY24, the net profit was up 2307.86 per cent

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Limited reported a fall of 48.22 per cent in its consolidated net profit in the quarter ended September 30 to Rs 21.43 crore, as compared to Rs 41.39 crore in the same quarter last year. Compared to Rs 0.89 crore in Q1FY24, the net profit was up 2307.86 per cent.

The revenue from operations for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 655.27 crore, compared to Rs 598.36 crore year-on-year (y-o-y). This is a rise of 9.51 per cent. On a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis, the revenue for operations was up 6.66 per cent. It stood at Rs 614.3 crore in Q1FY24.

The total income for Q2FY24 came in at Rs 672.17 crore, compared to Rs 627.16 crore y-o-y, registering a rise of 7.17 per cent. On a q-o-q basis, the total income was up 3,12 per cent. It was Rs 651.82 crore in Q1FY24.

The Mahindra Holidays stock closed at Rs 405 on Monday.

Also Read

TCS Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 8.7%; buyback worth Rs 17,000 cr announced

Infosys Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises to Rs 6,212 crore; revenue up 6.7%

HCLTech Q2FY24 result: Net profit up 9.9% at Rs 3,883 cr; attrition drops

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

PVR Inox Q2FY24 result: Profit at Rs 166 cr; revenue rises to Rs 1,999 cr

NDTV Q2FY24 results: Net profit falls nearly 51%, revenue down 10%

E-commerce major Flipkart loss widens to Rs 4,890.6 cr in FY 2022-23

Oberoi Realty sales bookings fell 17% to Rs 965 crore in Jul-Sep quarter

Early birds' Q2 profit soars, revenue growth slowest in 11 quarters

Anant Raj Q2 results: Net profit jumps 79% to Rs 60.37 cr on higher income

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mahindra HolidaysQ2 resultsMarkets

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story