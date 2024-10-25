Mahindra Lifespace incurs Rs 14 crore loss in Q2; pre-sales up 77%

Mahindra Lifespaces incurred a loss of Rs 14 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q2 FY25), compared to a loss of Rs 19 crore in Q2 FY24.

The company, however, achieved pre-sales of Rs 397 crore for the quarter with a saleable area of 0.53 million square feet (msf) in the residential segment. Meanwhile, collections stood at Rs 459 crore. The company aims to attain sales of Rs 8,000–10,000 crore by 2028.

Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, “We had a strong H1 FY25 performance driven by our project launches in earlier months, though the quarter was a little muted. The real estate industry is witnessing strong tailwinds, especially in the mid-premium and premium segments. We have an exciting set of launches planned for the remainder of the year. Our IC&IC business has continued to deliver a strong performance with increasing demand for manufacturing and favourable policy announcements from the government.”

Additionally, in the first half of the financial year 2025 (H1 FY25), the company achieved pre-sales of Rs 1,415 crore, up 77 per cent year-on-year, with a saleable area of 1.70 msf and collections of Rs 999 crore. During H1 FY25, the consolidated loss, after non-controlling interest, stood at Rs 1.3 crore compared to a loss of Rs 23.2 crore in H1 FY24, the company stated. Furthermore, during H1 FY25, the company achieved land leasing of 34.9 acres in the IC&IC business for Rs 163.2 crore.