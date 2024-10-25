Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Mahindra Lifespace incurs Rs 14 crore loss in Q2; pre-sales up 77%

Mahindra Lifespace incurs Rs 14 crore loss in Q2; pre-sales up 77%

The company, however, achieved pre-sales of Rs 397 crore for the quarter with a saleable area of 0.53 million square feet (msf) in the residential segment

Mahindra Lifespaces
Mahindra Lifespaces
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mahindra Lifespaces incurred a loss of Rs 14 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q2 FY25), compared to a loss of Rs 19 crore in Q2 FY24.
 
The company, however, achieved pre-sales of Rs 397 crore for the quarter with a saleable area of 0.53 million square feet (msf) in the residential segment. Meanwhile, collections stood at Rs 459 crore. The company aims to attain sales of Rs 8,000–10,000 crore by 2028.
 
Amit Kumar Sinha, managing director and chief executive officer of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, “We had a strong H1 FY25 performance driven by our project launches in earlier months, though the quarter was a little muted. The real estate industry is witnessing strong tailwinds, especially in the mid-premium and premium segments. We have an exciting set of launches planned for the remainder of the year. Our IC&IC business has continued to deliver a strong performance with increasing demand for manufacturing and favourable policy announcements from the government.”
 
Additionally, in the first half of the financial year 2025 (H1 FY25), the company achieved pre-sales of Rs 1,415 crore, up 77 per cent year-on-year, with a saleable area of 1.70 msf and collections of Rs 999 crore. During H1 FY25, the consolidated loss, after non-controlling interest, stood at Rs 1.3 crore compared to a loss of Rs 23.2 crore in H1 FY24, the company stated. Furthermore, during H1 FY25, the company achieved land leasing of 34.9 acres in the IC&IC business for Rs 163.2 crore.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mahindra Thar ROXX sets record with 1.76 lakh bookings in just 60 minutes

Mahindra & Mahindra and Skoda Volkswagen to sign joint venture soon

Mahindra expands LCV range with product based on multi-energy platform

Mahindra Group, Sentrycs ink pact for development of anti-drone solutions

Thar ROXX launch boosts M&M stock price by 3%; up 16% in 3 months

Topics :MahindraIndian companiesReal estate firms

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story