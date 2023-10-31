Home / Companies / Results / MakeMyTrip posts $2 million profit in Sep quarter on elevated travel demand

MakeMyTrip posts $2 million profit in Sep quarter on elevated travel demand

The company, listed on Nasdaq, had reported a loss of USD 6.8 million in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
MakeMyTrip

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Travel services provider MakeMyTrip on Tuesday reported a profit of USD 2 million for the September quarter, on the back of sustained elevated travel demand in India.

The company, listed on Nasdaq, had reported a loss of USD 6.8 million in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

It also reported an EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of USD 13.5 million for the quarter under review, as against USD 10.7 million in the second quarter of FY23.

"We witnessed strong growth both in terms of Gross Bookings and profitability despite the second quarter of fiscal year being a seasonally weaker quarter for leisure travel. For Q2 FY24, Gross Bookings grew by 23.8 per cent YoY (Year-on-Year) in constant currency to USD 1.8 billion from USD 1.5 billion in Q2 FY23," the company stated.

Adjusted Operating Profit was USD 28.2 million in Q2 FY24 as compared to USD 15.1 million in Q2 FY23, registering a growth of 86.8 per cent YoY, it added.

The company also informed that on October 31, 2023, its wholly-owned subsidiary MakeMyTrip (India) Private Ltd entered into an agreement to acquire a majority interest in Savaari Car Rentals Private Limited, a provider of inter-city car rental services in India.

The transaction is expected to be completed prior to December 31, 2023. This acquisition is intended to expand our presence in the inter-city car rental market in India, MakeMyTrip shared.

"While the second quarter of fiscal year tends to be a seasonally weaker period for leisure travel, we are pleased to report a strong year-on-year revenue growth and expansion in Adjusted Operating Profit.

"Our innovative travel solutions, brand strength and ability to deliver superior value to our customers and our partners are helping us to drive profitable growth," Rajesh Magow, Group Chief Executive Officer of MakeMyTrip, said.

Also Read

MakeMyTrip Foundation pledges Rs 5 crore to aid flood relief efforts

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

28% GST on deposit refunds issued by online gaming portals, casinos

OYO to add 500 hotels in host cities of upcoming cricket world cup

MakeMyTrip brings generative AI for travel bookings, ties up with Microsoft

L&T reports 44.6% rise in net profit, international business outshines

Adani-Total Gas profit up 20% to Rs 168 crore during Jul-Sep quarter

Amara Raja Q2 profit up 13% to Rs 226 cr as demand offsets higher costs

Mankind Pharma Q2 results: Consolidated net profit rises 21% to Rs 511 cr

Mixed bag Q2 performance leaves analysts divided on AMC prospects

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MakeMyTrip Travel portals

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story