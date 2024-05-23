Mamaearth Q4 results: Records highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 30.5 cr

Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent firm of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co, and BBlunt, on Thursday reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 30.5 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24), compared to a loss of Rs 161.8 crore in the year-ago period. The company had posted a profit of Rs 25.9 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations grew 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 471.1 crore in Q4, up from Rs 387.9 crore a year ago and Rs 488.2 crore in Q3 FY24.

Notably, Honasa also turned net profitable for the entire financial year at Rs 110.5 crore, from a loss of Rs 150.9 crore the previous year. Consolidated revenue from operations grew to Rs 1,919.9 crore, from Rs 1,492.7 crore reported at the end of FY23.

The Gurugram-based firm's total expenses in Q4 came in at Rs 450.9 crore, up from Rs 400.2 crore a year ago and Rs 464.5 crore a quarter ago.

“We have stayed committed to delivering growth, improving profitability, and increasing our distribution network. Mamaearth’s unwavering popularity among consumers has been a key driver of our continued success, while The Derma Co is catching up and has recently achieved an annual run rate (ARR) of Rs 500 crore, highlighting our ability to craft and scale new-age beauty brands,” said Varun Alagh, chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Honasa Consumer.

Alagh added that, going forward, the company's focus remains on seizing “untapped opportunities” in the beauty market by tailoring brands and creating products that resonate with next-gen Indian consumers.

“Through our House of Brands approach, purpose-driven strategy, and placing emphasis on R&D and innovation, we aim to solidify our position as frontrunners in the ever-changing beauty and personal care (BPC) segment,” he said.

The company said its Q4 FY24 sales grew by 21.5 per cent Y-o-Y, while its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) improved by 780 basis points (bps) to Rs 33 crore.

According to the firm, its data-driven product innovations played a significant role in driving growth, with new offerings contributing approximately 18 per cent to its FY24 revenue from operations.

These include products like the Mamaearth Hibiscus Range, Mamaearth Beetroot Hydraful Sunscreen, The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Long-Lasting Sunscreen, Aqualogica Illuminate + Dewy Sunscreen, Dr. Sheth’s Gulab and Glycolic Acid Serum, and BBlunt Dry Shampoo.

The company has also entered a binding agreement to acquire Cosmogenesis Laboratories, in a bid to strengthen its R&D capabilities.

Meanwhile, Mamaearth reached 188,377 fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) retail outlets in India as of March 2024, increasing distribution by 34 per cent Y-o-Y. Moreover, The Derma Co scaled to an impressive annual run rate of more than Rs 500 crore in Q4.