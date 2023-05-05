Bharat Forge posts consolidated net profit at Rs 127.74 crore in Q4

Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 127.74 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 231.86 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,629.05 crore. It was at Rs 3,573.09 crore in the year-ago period.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2023 consolidated net profit was at Rs 508.39 crore. It was at Rs 1,077.06 crore in the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY23 stood at Rs 12,910.26 crore. It was at Rs 10,461.08 crore in FY22.

The figures have not been compared as "the consolidated financial results include a period of 15 months pertaining to certain foreign components for the year ended March 31, 2022".

The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5.5 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 subject to shareholders' approval in the ensuing annual general meeting.