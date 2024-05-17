Home / Companies / Results / Medanta Hospitals Q4 results: Net profit up 25%, revenue rises 14.3%

Medanta Hospitals Q4 results: Net profit up 25%, revenue rises 14.3%

The hospital operator's revenue from operations rose to Rs 808.6 crore in Q4 FY24, a 14.3 per cent rise from Rs 707 crore in Q4 FY23

Q4, Q4 results
Photo: Shutterstock
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 7:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global Health Limited, which operates Medanta Hospitals, reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY24) to Rs 127.3 crore, up from Rs 101.8 crore reported for the same period last year.

The hospital operator’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 808.6 crore in Q4 FY24, a 14.3 per cent rise from Rs 707 crore in Q4 FY23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 2.6 per cent rise in net profit, while its revenue fell by 3.3 per cent.


For the full FY24, the company posted a 20.1 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue and a 45.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,275.1 crore and Rs 477.1 crore respectively.

Global Health was established in 2004 by Naresh Trehan as a super-specialty tertiary-care hospital in Gurugram.

Global Health runs a super-specialty hospital, Medanta Medicity, in Gurugram, which has a 1,400-bed capacity. The company also manages 150-bed hospitals each in Indore and Ranchi, and two hospitals in Lucknow and Patna.

On Friday, Global Health Limited’s stocks were down by 1.98 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,419.85 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Also Read

Share price of this hospital company has zoomed over 100% in 5 months

Medanta Q3 results: Profit up 53% at Rs 123.54 cr, revenue up 19.9%

Apollo Hospitals slips 8% on stake sale in AHL, Keimed merger

Max Health, Fortis, Apollo slump up to 9% as SC warns slapping CGHS rates

Hospital expansion, new business scale-up to drive gains for Apollo

Delhivery Q4 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 68 cr, total income up 13.5%

JSW Steel Q4FY24 results: Net profit falls 64.5% to Rs 1,299 crore

GSK Pharma Q4 results: Profit rises 45% on growth in NLEM drugs, vaccines

Zydus Lifesciences Q4 results: Profit rises four-fold to Rs 1,179 crore

Zee Entertainment Q4 results: Posts consolidated net profit of Rs 13.35 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MedantaQ4 ResultshospitalsHealth sector

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story