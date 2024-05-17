Medanta Hospitals Q4 results: Net profit up 25%, revenue rises 14.3%

Global Health Limited, which operates Medanta Hospitals, reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4 FY24) to Rs 127.3 crore, up from Rs 101.8 crore reported for the same period last year.

The hospital operator’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 808.6 crore in Q4 FY24, a 14.3 per cent rise from Rs 707 crore in Q4 FY23.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 2.6 per cent rise in net profit, while its revenue fell by 3.3 per cent.

For the full FY24, the company posted a 20.1 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue and a 45.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,275.1 crore and Rs 477.1 crore respectively.

Global Health was established in 2004 by Naresh Trehan as a super-specialty tertiary-care hospital in Gurugram.

Global Health runs a super-specialty hospital, Medanta Medicity, in Gurugram, which has a 1,400-bed capacity. The company also manages 150-bed hospitals each in Indore and Ranchi, and two hospitals in Lucknow and Patna.

On Friday, Global Health Limited’s stocks were down by 1.98 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 1,419.85 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).