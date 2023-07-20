Home / Companies / Results / Mid-cap IT services Coforge Q1 net profit rises 10% to Rs 165 crore

Mid-cap IT services Coforge Q1 net profit rises 10% to Rs 165 crore

According to the company, its headcount increased by 1,000 employees, and attrition came down to 13%

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coforge

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 9:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mid-cap IT services company Coforge on Thursday reported a 10 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 165 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 149 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue in constant currency terms increased 18 per cent to Rs 2,221 crore from Rs 1,829 crore in Q1 FY23, according to a BSE filing.

Sequentially, Coforge profit rose 43.9 per cent, while revenue grew 2.4 per cent.

According to the company, its headcount increased by 1,000 employees, and attrition came down to 13 per cent.

"Exceptional execution by Team Coforge in a testing environment allowed us to deliver another quarter of sustained, robust and profitable growth. During the quarter, we increased our net headcount by 1,000 employees to support future growth...and saw attrition drop down to 13.3 per cent," its Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Singh said.

The firm maintained its growth guidance for the fiscal at 13-16 per cent in constant currency terms.

Also Read

Coforge net profit falls 44.7%; IT firm declares dividend of Rs 19/share

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Coforge slides 7% as over 7 million equity shares change hands on bourses

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

Dalmia Cement Q1 profit after tax down 29.6% due to higher expenses

WNS June quarter results for FY24: Net profit declines to $30.1 million

IndiaMART Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 78%, revenue from ops rises 26%

Marsh McLennan beats Q2 profit estimates on interest income boost

Infosys cuts FY24 guidance to 1-3.5%; Q1 net profit rises 10.9% YoY

Topics :CoforgeQ1 resultsIT services

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story