Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Motherson Sumi Wiring Q3: PAT declines 17% to Rs 140 cr as expansion weighs

Motherson Sumi Wiring Q3: PAT declines 17% to Rs 140 cr as expansion weighs

The company, whose clients include Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, said its profit fell to 1.40 billion rupees (about $16 million) in the quarter from 1.68 billion rupees a year earlier

Q3 result
Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Motherson Sumi Wiring India, which is focused on the auto industry, reported a near 17% drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the cost of expansion weighed on profitability.

The company, whose clients include Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, said its profit fell to 1.40 billion rupees (about $16 million) in the quarter from 1.68 billion rupees a year earlier.

It posted a near 9% on-year rise in total revenue from operations to 23 billion rupees. 

KEY CONTEXT

The company is setting up three greenfield plants for production of products for Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors. The plants are in different stages of completion or ramping up.

Motherson Sumi's profit saw a 320 million rupee impact due to the expansions during the December quarter, according to the investor presentation.

Indian battery maker Exide Industries missed third-quarter profit estimates, hurt by sluggish vehicle sales.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lilly forecasts 2025 profit above estimates on weight-loss drug strength

NCC Q3FY25 results: PAT falls 12.5% to Rs 193 crore, revenue up 1.6%

Uno Minda Q3 results: PAT rises 21% at Rs 233 cr, revenue at Rs 4,184 cr

KRBL Q3 results: Net profit declines 1% to Rs 133 cr on higher expenses

Q3 results, Feb 6: Hero MotorCorp, ITC, MRF, Airtel to post earnings today

Topics :Motherson SumiQ3 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story