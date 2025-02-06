NCC Q3FY25 results: PAT falls 12.5% to Rs 193 crore, revenue up 1.6%

Indian infrastructure firm NCC on Thursday reported a 12.5 per cent drop in third-quarter profit, impacted by slow execution of orders.

The company's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 193 crore ($22.04 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from Rs 221 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 1.61 per cent to Rs 5,345 crore, compared to a 36.6 per cent growth in the same quarter year ago.

Key context

Analysts said revenue growth remained modest as road engineering, procurement and construction players faced weak order books and sluggish execution. Margin pressure and project delays added to the challenges.

NCC's order executions slowed during pre-elections in Maharashtra, brokerage Elara Capital said.