NCC Q3FY25 results: PAT falls 12.5% to Rs 193 crore, revenue up 1.6%

Revenue from operations rose 1.61 per cent to Rs 5,345 crore, compared to a 36.6 per cent growth in the same quarter year ago

Q3 result
The company's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 193 crore ($22.04 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from Rs 221 crore a year ago. | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Indian infrastructure firm NCC on Thursday reported a 12.5 per cent drop in third-quarter profit, impacted by slow execution of orders.

The company's consolidated net profit fell to Rs 193 crore ($22.04 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from Rs 221 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations rose 1.61 per cent to Rs 5,345 crore, compared to a 36.6 per cent growth in the same quarter year ago.

Key context

Analysts said revenue growth remained modest as road engineering, procurement and construction players faced weak order books and sluggish execution. Margin pressure and project delays added to the challenges.

NCC's order executions slowed during pre-elections in Maharashtra, brokerage Elara Capital said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

