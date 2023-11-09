Home / Companies / Results / Nalco posts 49% increase in net profit at Rs 187 crore in Sep quarter

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 125.43 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to the BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nalco is a navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Mines

State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Thursday reported a 49.3 per cent increase in consolidated profit to Rs 187.35 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 125.43 crore in the year-ago period, Nalco said in a filing to the BSE.

However, the consolidated income of the company during the July-September period dropped to Rs 3,112.02 crore over Rs 3,558.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Nalco is a navratna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Mines.

Topics :NalcoNalco aluminium costNational Aluminium CompanyQ2 results

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

