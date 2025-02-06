Surya Roshni Q3 results: Net profit marginally down at Rs 89.9 crore

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The company's shares settled 1.45 per cent down at Rs 254.60 apiece on the BSE. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Steel GI pipes and lighting products maker Surya Roshni Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 89.9 crore in the December quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 90.1 crore for the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Surya Roshni. 

Its revenue from operations in the December quarter slipped 3.6 per cent to Rs 1,867.96 crore. It stood at Rs 1,937.80 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

"Revenue slightly declined by 4 per cent due to a decline in average HRC (Hot-rolled coils) price by 18 per cent on YoY (Year-on-Year) basis," the company said in its earnings statement.

The company's revenue from the 'Steel Pipe & Strips' segment declined 7.7 per cent to Rs 1,417.14 crore in the October-December quarter. The same was Rs 1,535.70 crore in the corresponding quarter.

"Steel Pipes business exhibited strong sequential recovery, driven by higher volumes and improved institutional sales. Sequentially, EBITDA per tonne expanded significantly reflecting operational efficiencies, improved sales mix, and stable raw material costs," it said.

However, its revenue from Lighting & Consumer Durables in the December quarter of FY25 grew 12 per cent to Rs 451.5 crore.

The segment "performed exceptionally well with strong performance across professional lighting, decorative fans, and home appliances," it said.

Total expenses during the December quarter were 3.7 per cent lower at Rs 1,753.17 crore.

Its total income, which includes other income, stood at Rs 1,873.88 crore, down 3.48 per cent.

The company's shares settled 1.45 per cent down at Rs 254.60 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

