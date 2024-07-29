Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NDTV Q1 results: Loss widens to Rs 46.75 cr on higher production costs

Quarterly expenses were surged around 77%, with production costs, among broadcasters' biggest expenses, up 80% and marketing spends related to a newly-launched regional channel tripling

NDTV
Political advertisements boosted NDTV's revenue by 34% to Rs 93.92 crore, its second straight rise after five consecutive quarters of a revenue fall.
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Indian broadcaster NDTV reported a wider first-quarter loss on Monday, as a rise in expenses overshadowed revenue from political advertisements during the country's general elections.
 
The Adani Group-owned news broadcaster reported a loss of Rs 46.75 crore ($5.6 million) in the April-June period, compared to a loss of Rs 8.13 crore a year before.
 

Quarterly expenses were surged around 77%, with production costs, among broadcasters' biggest expenses, up 80% and marketing spends related to a newly-launched regional channel tripling.
 
Advertising, a news channel's biggest source of revenue, has been frail for over a year as businesses cut back on marketing spends amid high inflation, dragging NDTV and Reliance Industries-owned Network18 Media to a string of losses.

Earlier this month, Network18 said it benefited from the general elections, which lasted from April to June.
 

Since its takeover by the Adani Group in late 2022, NDTV has launched new channels, such as NDTV Profit, as it looks to catch up and compete with Network18 and Zee Media.
 
NDTV shares were little changed after the results, ending 0.5% lower.


Topics :NDTVQ1 resultscorporate earnings

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

