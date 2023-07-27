Godfrey Phillips India's consolidated net profit rises to Rs 220.97 cr

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Wednesday reported an increase of 68.61 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 220.97 crore for the first quarter ended on June 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 131.05 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 26.84 per cent to Rs 1,245.39 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 981.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Godfrey Phillips' total expenses were at Rs 1,036.06 crore, up 25.5 per cent in the first quarter of FY 2023-24.

Its total income in the June quarter was Rs 1,298.08 crore, up 31.9 per cent.

Its revenue from cigarettes, tobacco and related products was Rs 1,128.90 crore, up 28.7 per cent during the April-June period.

While revenue from retail and related products was Rs 112.95 crore, up 8.08 per cent, as against Rs 104.50 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal, it said.

Godfrey Phillips operates the convenience store chain 24Seven.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,724.55 on BSE, up 2.21 per cent from the previous close.