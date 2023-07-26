Home / Companies / Results / Axis Bank Q1 net profit jumps 41% to Rs 5,797 crore, asset quality improves

Axis Bank Q1 net profit jumps 41% to Rs 5,797 crore, asset quality improves

Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Bank, mentioned that there is a visible improvement in the quality of the deposit franchise

Manojit Saha Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Axis Bank, the third-largest private sector lender in the country, reported a 41 per cent increase in net profit to Rs. 5,797 crore for the quarter ended JUNE 30, 2023. This growth was driven by healthy loan growth and trading gains.

The bank’s net interest income grew 27 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs. 11,959 crore, aided by a 22 per cent growth in advances to Rs. 8.58 trillion. The net interest margin also swelled by 50 basis points (bps) YoY to 4.1 per cent.

During the April-June quarter of 2023-24 (FY24), the bank reported trading gains of Rs. 519 crore, a significant improvement compared to the loss of Rs. 667 crore during the same quarter last year.

Fee income for the quarter grew by 28 per cent on-year to Rs. 4,488 crore.

While asset quality improved, with gross non-performing asset (NPA) to gross advance ratio falling to 1.96 per cent, from 2.86 per cent a year ago, loan-loss provisions increased to Rs. 1,035 crore, from Rs. 359 crore due to a rise in bad loans from farm loans.

Puneet Sharma, chief financial officer, Axis Bank, stated, “First quarter (Q1) has seasonality of rural NPAs. We have prudent provisioning policies; if you look at our provision coverage ratio, it is at 80 per cent.”

The net NPA ratio as of June 30, 2023, was 0.41 per cent, compared with 0.39 per cent as of March 31, 2023, and 0.64 per cent a year ago.

The bank clarified that it had not utilised Covid provisions during the quarter and held cumulative provisions (standard plus additional other than NPA) of Rs. 11,848 crore at the end of Q1FY24.

Total deposits grew 17 per cent YoY, with savings account deposits growing 22 per cent, current account deposits growing 23 per cent, and total term deposits growing 13 per cent YoY. The current and savings account deposits constituted 45.5 per cent of the total deposits.

Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Bank, mentioned that there is a visible improvement in the quality of the deposit franchise.

“We have made significant progress in maintaining the quality and granularity. The bank’s deposit franchise grew 400 bps faster than the industry,” he said.

The bank’s corporate loan book grew 25 per cent YoY to Rs. 2.73 trillion, of which the domestic corporate book grew 36 per cent YoY.

Chaudhry also shared in a post-earnings media interaction that the disbursement pipeline is healthy, with 70 per cent of the pipeline coming from term loans and the remaining 30 per cent from working capital.

Regarding the acquisition of Citi’s retail and wealth management business, Chaudhry stated that Citi customers have been successfully transitioned to Axis Bank. He noted positive trends in credit card spends, higher acquisitions, and stronger term deposit mobilisation, and expects synergy benefits to come through.

On the topic of attrition rate, Chaudhry mentioned that the rate is higher at the branch level and sales team. He stated that attrition in the front line (sales and branch) is around 33-35 per cent, while attrition in senior positions and the corporate office is generally lower. He acknowledged that attrition is common in the industry due to growth opportunities in the Indian economy. He also highlighted that attrition of Citibank employees who joined Axis Bank is lower compared to the attrition they experienced in the past few years.

Also Read

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Axis Bank-Citi deal: Synergies seen FY25 onwards on deposit, AUM attrition

Axis Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 40.5% YoY, gross NPAs down to 1.96%

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Axis Bank reports Rs 5,728-crore loss in Q4 on Citi biz acquisition

Shree Cement Q1 profit doubles to Rs 572.3 crore on a higher revenue

BPCL reports profit after tax at Rs 10,644 crore in Q1, beats estimates

Shanthi Gears Ltd report 34.8% rise in its PAT for Q1 at Rs 18.12 cr

NBFC REC posts 21% increase in Q1 profit, gross NPA falls to 4.44%

Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Net profit climbs to 32% on healthy NII

Topics :Axis BankQ1 results

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story