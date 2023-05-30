NHPC Q4 results: 8% increase in profit after tax at Rs 3,834 crore

NHPC Limited, a hydropower board under the ownership of the Ministry of Power, Government of India released its company results for the financial year 2023 (FY23) on Tuesday.

On a standalone basis, NHPC reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,834 Crore for FY23. This is an increase of eight per cent compared to the previous financial year, where the PAT was Rs 3,538 Crore.

When considering the consolidated net profit, NHPC achieved Rs 3,890 Crore in 2022-23, up by 10 per cent from Rs 3,524 Crore in 2021-22. Additionally, NHPC's power stations generated a total of 24,907 million units (MUs) of electricity during FY23.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.45 per equity share for FY23. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share. Consequently, the total dividend for FY23 amounts to Rs 1.85 per share.

As of now, NHPC has an installed capacity of 7,097.2 MW from 25 power stations. The company is also actively involved in the construction of 16 projects with a combined installed capacity of 10,489 MW.

Furthermore, NHPC has 12 projects in the clearance stage, which have a total capacity of 5,882 MW, and two projects in the survey and investigation stage, with a combined capacity of 890 MW.