Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / OYO Q3 results: PAT rises nearly 6 times to Rs 166 cr, revenue up 31%

OYO Q3 results: PAT rises nearly 6 times to Rs 166 cr, revenue up 31%

Notably, the gross booking value (GBV) reached Rs 3,341 crore, showing a 33 per cent growth

Q3 result
The company's revenue in the third quarter rose to Rs 1,695 crore, growing almost 31 per cent. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 11:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Travel tech unicorn OYO recorded a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 166 crore in the third quarter ended December, up nearly six times from Rs 25 crore in the year-ago period, sources said.

The company's revenue in the third quarter rose to Rs 1,695 crore, growing almost 31 per cent from Rs 1,296 crore a year earlier, marking a turnaround from the flat topline growth seen in FY24.

According to documents accessed by PTI, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of Rs 249 crore in the October-December period of FY25, registering a 22 per cent increase from Rs 205 crore a year ago.

Notably, the gross booking value (GBV) reached Rs 3,341 crore, showing a 33 per cent growth from Rs 2,510 crore in Q3 FY24.

These figures exclude G6 Hospitality's financials as the acquisition was effective in the third week of December.

For the first nine months of FY25, OYO reported a PAT of Rs 457 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 111 crore in the same period last year, as per its provisional financials.

Also Read

HCL Infosystems Q3 results: Losses down to Rs 5.25 cr, revenue rises 30.14%

Shanti Educational Initiatives Q3 results: PAT jumps 10-fold to Rs 1.95 cr

Chemplast Sanmar Q3FY25 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 49 crore

Godrej Properties Q3 results: Net debt down 49% to Rs 3,848 crore

M&M Q3 results: Profit rises 20% to Rs 3,181 crore on strong auto volumes

A source close to the company told PTI, "OYO was able to demonstrate its ability to run profitable operations, but the topline growth trajectory was a question mark. The renewed focus on revenue growth has borne results with the company showing a 31 per cent increase in topline."  The company's growth was primarily driven by strong performance in its core markets of India and the US, while emerging markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East also contributed significantly.

The company's recent strategic initiatives include premiumisation efforts of its India portfolio, the acquisitions of US-based hotel major G6 Hospitality and Paris-based rental home player Checkmyguest.

Global Rating agency Moody's had upgraded OYO's rating to B2 from B3, and maintained the stable outlook. It estimates that OYO's EBITDA will reach USD 200 million in FY25-26, which will be its first full year of earnings consolidation with its newly acquired businesses.

The company did not respond to queries seeking official comment on these numbers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIC's Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 11,056.5 crore

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: Reports net profit of Rs 42.6 crore

Sun TV Q3 results: PAT falls 20% to Rs 363.26 cr, revenue down 10.3%

Ola Electric Q3 results: Net loss widens to Rs 564 cr, revenue drops 19%

Fortis Healthcare Q3 results: Net profit jumps 89% to Rs 254 crore

Topics :Q3 resultsOYO Hotels & HomesOyo

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story