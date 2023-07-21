Home / Companies / Results / Paytm Q1 results: Loss narrows to Rs 358.4 crore, revenue jumps 39.4%

Paytm Q1 results: Loss narrows to Rs 358.4 crore, revenue jumps 39.4%

The company said that its merchant payments volume (GMV) grew 37 per cent YoY to Rs 4.05 lakh crore in the April-June quarter of FY2023-24

Press Trust of India New Delhi
During FY 2023, RBI appointed an external auditor for conducting a comprehensive systems audit of the PPBL

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on Friday reported narrowing of loss to Rs 358.4 crore.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 645.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue from operations of the company increased by 39.4 per cent to Rs 2,341.6 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,679.6 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

The company said that its merchant payments volume (GMV) grew 37 per cent YoY to Rs 4.05 lakh crore in the April-June quarter of FY2023-24.

"Paytm's EBITDA before ESOP margin stood at 4 per cent on the account of consistent improvement in profitability due to strong revenue growth, increasing contribution margin and operating leverage," the statement said.

Paytm said that due to an increase in gross merchandise value (GMV) of non-UPI instruments like EMI and cards, and lower interchange cost for Wallet, post-interoperability circular by NPCI, and Postpaid due to better portfolio quality, Paytm's net payment processing margin has further improved and is now at the top end of 7-9 basis points range.

Sharing update on the RBI's bar on onboarding of new customers by Paytm Payments Bank, Paytm Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the bank has submitted compliance report to the banking regulator and the same is under review.

During financial year (FY) 2022, RBI had directed the Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to stop the onboarding of new customers with effect from March 1, 2022.

During FY 2023, RBI appointed an external auditor for conducting a comprehensive systems audit of the PPBL.

On October 21, 2022, PPBL received the final report thereof from RBI outlining the need for continued strengthening of IT outsourcing processes and operational risk management, including KYC etc at the Bank.

"Pursuant to a supervisory engagement thereafter, RBI recommended remediating action steps (including fiurther steps to be taken by the Bank) in a time-bound manner.

The Bank has submitted the compliance to these instructions of RBI and the same is currently being reviewed by RBI," Sharma said. 

Also Read

Paytm's loan disbursals more than doubled to Rs 9,618 crore in Apr and May

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect

After consumers, Paytm is now offering cashback to woo merchants

Softbank sells another 2% stake in Paytm, total holding now below 10%

RIL Q1 net profit falls 11% to Rs 16,011 crore on weak O2C business

Jio Platforms Q1 net rises 12.53% to Rs, 5098 cr; ARPU now beyond Rs 180

ICICI Securities Q1 profit remains flat, revenue up 17.5% to Rs 934 crore

CMS Info Systems net profit rises 22% growth in Q1 on higher revenue

Reliance Retail Q1 results: Net profit rises 18.8% to Rs 2,448 crore

Topics :PaytmCompaniesOne97 Communications

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story