Home / Companies / Results / Paytm reports quarterly GMV rise of 40% in Q4FY23, loan disbursal up 253%

Paytm reports quarterly GMV rise of 40% in Q4FY23, loan disbursal up 253%

The value of total loans disbursed by Paytm jumped 253% from Rs 3,553 crore in Q4FY22 to Rs 12,554 crore in Q4FY23

BS Web Team New Delhi
Paytm reports quarterly GMV rise of 40% in Q4FY23, loan disbursal up 253%

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the quarter ending March 2023, Paytm recorded a 40 per cent rise in the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as compared to the same quarter last year. From Rs 2.59 trillion in Q4FY22, the GMV rose to Rs 3.62 trillion in Q4FY23, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. 

The value of total loans disbursed jumped 253 per cent from Rs 3,553 crore in Q4FY22 to Rs 12,554 crore in Q4FY23. 

"Our payments consumer and merchant base offers a large addressable market, thereby providing a long runway for growth," the company said. 

The number of loans rose 82 per cent during the same period from 6.5 million to 11.9 million. 

The company also saw a rise of 3.9 million payment devices like Soundbox and POS machines between the same period. 

"We continue to strengthen our leadership in offline payments, with 6.8 million merchants now paying subscription for payment devices, an increase of 1 million in the quarter ended March 2023. With our subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices drives subscription revenues and higher payment volumes, while increasing the funnel for our merchant loan distribution," Paytm said. 

The company's mobile application saw a 27 per cent rise in the monthly transacting users (MTUs) in the quarter ending March 2023.

"Growing consumer engagement on the Paytm Super App with the average MTU for the quarter (for three months ended March) at 90 million, registering a growth of 27 per cent YoY," the filing read.

Topics :PaytmQ4 ResultsPaytm revenueCompanies

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

Also Read

Paytm has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap since its issue

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

Paytm's loan disbursals jump 330 per cent in December, GMV up 38 per cent

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Indian IT services firms likely to post muted revenue growth in Q4

India Inc's profit margin narrows in Dec quarter on high inflation: Icra

MFIs' net profit more than doubles in Q3 on buoyant interest income

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

SpiceJet Q3 profit surges five-fold to Rs 107 crore as air travel grows

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story