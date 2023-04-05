Paytm reports quarterly GMV rise of 40% in Q4FY23, loan disbursal up 253%

In the quarter ending March 2023, Paytm recorded a 40 per cent rise in the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as compared to the same quarter last year. From Rs 2.59 trillion in Q4FY22, the GMV rose to Rs 3.62 trillion in Q4FY23, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The value of total loans disbursed jumped 253 per cent from Rs 3,553 crore in Q4FY22 to Rs 12,554 crore in Q4FY23.

"Our payments consumer and merchant base offers a large addressable market, thereby providing a long runway for growth," the company said.

The number of loans rose 82 per cent during the same period from 6.5 million to 11.9 million.

The company also saw a rise of 3.9 million payment devices like Soundbox and POS machines between the same period.

"We continue to strengthen our leadership in offline payments, with 6.8 million merchants now paying subscription for payment devices, an increase of 1 million in the quarter ended March 2023. With our subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices drives subscription revenues and higher payment volumes, while increasing the funnel for our merchant loan distribution," Paytm said.

The company's mobile application saw a 27 per cent rise in the monthly transacting users (MTUs) in the quarter ending March 2023.

"Growing consumer engagement on the Paytm Super App with the average MTU for the quarter (for three months ended March) at 90 million, registering a growth of 27 per cent YoY," the filing read.