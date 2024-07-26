Piramal Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net loss narrows at Rs 88.64 crore

Piramal Pharma Ltd on Friday reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 88.64 crore in the first quarter that ended June 30, 2024, on the back of higher sales.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 98.58 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Piramal Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,951.14 crore as compared to Rs 1,748.85 crore in the year-ago period, the company added.

Total expenses in the first quarter were higher at Rs 2,038.16 crore as compared to Rs 1,908.66 crore in the same period a year ago.