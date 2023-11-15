Home / Companies / Results / Pitti Engineering profit rises to Rs 22.5 crore in September quarter

Pitti Engineering profit rises to Rs 22.5 crore in September quarter

However, the company's revenue in the July-September period dropped to Rs 302.85 crore, over Rs 304.55 crore in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 4:51 PM IST
Pitti Engineering on Wednesday said it has reported a 121.9 per cent rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 22.55 crore for the September quarter.

The company had reported a PAT of Rs 10.16 crore in the year-ago period, Pitti Engineering said in a statement.

However, the company's revenue in the July-September period dropped to Rs 302.85 crore, over Rs 304.55 crore in the year-ago period.

"Despite upcoming challenges and uncertainties on account of war, upcoming elections and other macro-economic factors, the company remains positive for achieving our annual targets," the company's Vice Chairman and Managing Director Akshay S Pitti said.

Q2 resultsengineering

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

