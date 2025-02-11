Vi Q3 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 6,609 crore, Arpu rises to Rs 173

Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 6,609.3 crore in the third quarter (October-December) of FY25, which was 5.3 per cent lower than the Rs 6,985.9 crore loss seen in the corresponding quarter of FY24. On a sequential basis, however, the firm's net loss was 7.8 per cent lower than the Rs 7,175.9 crore loss in Q2.

The commercial launch of 5G services in Mumbai is planned for March 2025, followed by Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Patna in April 2025, the company has said.

Q3 marked the third consecutive quarter where the financially beleaguered telco managed to cut its headline loss figures. Lower financing costs helped the company, shrinking to Rs 5,939 crore in Q3, down 8.8 per cent from Rs 6,518 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the telco's revenue from operations rose by 4.16 per cent in the latest quarter, coming in at Rs 11,117 crore, up from Rs 10,673 crore in Q3 FY24.

The average blended revenue per user (Arpu), a key performance metric for telecom firms, rose to Rs 173 in Q3, up from Rs 166 in the preceding quarter. However, the company clarified the Arpu figure is ex-M2M.

The company's 4G subscriber base rose to 126 million in Q3, up by a marginal 0.1 million from 125.9 million in Q2. This was due to the rapid addition of 10,400 sites in the 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands, primarily to increase network capacity. Vi's 4G users had shrunk by 0.8 million in Q2 after recording 11 straight quarters of 4G subscriber additions.

"We are on track to achieve our 4G population coverage target of 1.1 billion by March 2025 and plan to further increase it to 1.2 billion or 90 per cent of the population," the company said.

“We are driving investments, and the velocity of capex deployment is set to accelerate in the coming quarters. Concurrently, the phased rollout of 5G services is underway, targeting key geographies," chief executive officer Akshaya Moondra said.