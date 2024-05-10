Home / Companies / Results / Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 results: Net profit slumps 70% to Rs 139 crore

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 results: Net profit slumps 70% to Rs 139 crore

Its net NPAs also declined to 1.63 per cent of the advances from 1.84 per cent at the end of 2023

Q4
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 9:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Friday posted a 70 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 139 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024 on account of provisioning for bad loans.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 457 crore a year ago.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, the total income increased to Rs 2,894 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 2,652 crore in the same period last year, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income also grew to Rs 2,481 crore during the period under review from Rs 2,105 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

On the asset quality side, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 5.43 per cent of gross advances as of March 31, 2024, from 6.97 per cent at the end of March 2023.

Its net NPAs also declined to 1.63 per cent of the advances from 1.84 per cent at the end of 2023.

However, the bank made a Rs 111 crore provisioning for bad loans for the quarter under review. However, there was a write-back of Rs 290 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

For the financial year ended March 2024, the bank's net profit more than halved to Rs 595 crore compared to Rs 1,313 crore in the previous fiscal.

Its total income increased to Rs 10,915 crore in FY24 against Rs 8,933 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The board has recommended a dividend at Rs 0.20 (2 per cent) per equity share of face value Rs 10 each fully paid up for the 2023-24 subject to approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) improved to 17.16 per cent over 17.10 per cent on March 31, 2023.

Also Read

Punjab & Sind Bank Q3 results: Net profit drops 69% to Rs 114 crore

RBI imposes Rs 2.49 crore penalty on 3 banks including Punjab & Sind

HAL picks 139 trainees out of over 30,000 applicants in latest batch

Anti-collision system Kavach deployed on 1,465 route km, 139 locomotives

Maharashtra reports 154 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 tally now 139

Tata Motors Q4 results: Profit grows three-fold to Rs 17,528 crore

Cholamandalam Financial Q4 results: PAT rises 26.9% to Rs 1,143 crore

ABB India Q4 results: Net profit jumps 87% to Rs 460 cr on higher revenues

Thermax's Q4 results: Net profit rises 20.5% to Rs 188 cr on strong demand

Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 84.5 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Punjab & Sind Bank

First Published: May 10 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story