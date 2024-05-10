Home / Companies / Results / Thermax's Q4 results: Net profit rises 20.5% to Rs 188 cr on strong demand

Thermax's Q4 results: Net profit rises 20.5% to Rs 188 cr on strong demand

Capital goods companies in India have benefitted from the government's push on infrastructure and clean energy through increased capital expenditure and production-linked incentive schemes

Q4, Q4 results
Sales of industrial products such electric boilers, heat pumps and wastewater treatment plants increased 23% to 12.07 billion rupees during the quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Thermax reported a higher fourth-profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for its products.

The industrial machines maker reported a consolidated net profit of 1.88 billion rupees ($22.5 million) in the quarter ended March 31, up 20.5% from last year and in line with analysts' estimates of 1.87 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Capital goods companies in India have benefitted from the government's push on infrastructure and clean energy through increased capital expenditure and production-linked incentive schemes.

Rival KEC International reported a more than doubling of profit earlier this week, while Larsen and Toubro's profit beat analysts' estimates.

Thermax, which caters to industries like aviation, cement and renewable energy, said its order book rose 2% from last year.

Sales of industrial products such electric boilers, heat pumps and wastewater treatment plants increased 23% to 12.07 billion rupees during the quarter.

Revenue from its industrial infrastructure business, which includes large boilers, power plants and refinery process units, increased by 17%.

A 22% rise in raw material's costs pushed Thermax's expenses up 19% to 25.68 billion rupees.

Shares of the company closed 2.2% higher ahead of results.

Also Read

Thermax Q3 results: Profit jumps nearly 88% to Rs 237 cr on high revenues

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential Life among major Q4 results today

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 results: Net profit jumps 49% to Rs 84.5 crore

Cipla Q4 results: Net profit soars 79% on strong India and US business

Bank of India Q4 results: Net profit rises 7%, NII at Rs 5,937 crore

Sundaram-Clayton Q4 results: PAT at Rs 20.73 cr, total income at Rs 540 cr

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q4 results: Net profit falls 31% to Rs 91 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Thermax LimitedQ4 Resultscorporate earnings

First Published: May 10 2024 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story