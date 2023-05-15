Home / Companies / Results / PVR Inox March-quarter consolidated net loss widens to Rs 333 crore

PVR Inox March-quarter consolidated net loss widens to Rs 333 crore

PVR Inox to raise funds via the issue of non-convertible debentures worth Rs 100 crore

BS Web Team New Delhi
PVR Inox March-quarter consolidated net loss widens to Rs 333 crore

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Multiplex firm PVR Inox Ltd, on Monday, reported a widening in consolidated net loss at Rs 333 crore for the March quarter. The company reported a net loss of Rs 105 crore a year ago.
The company’s consolidated total revenue from operation rose by 113 per cent to Rs 1,143 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 536 crore in the year-ago period.

PVR Inox Ltd stock, on Monday, ended over 1 per cent higher at Rs 1464.45.
PVR Inox to raise funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures for not exceeding Rs 100 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The quarter witnessed a soaring start with the resounding success of 'Pathaan' in January and the continued impressive performance of 'Avatar: Way of Water', which was released in December 2022. However, February and March saw a dip in admissions due to lackluster performances from Hindi films. While movies like 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' and 'Bhola' from Bollywood were able to generate average box office collections, 'Selfiee' and 'Shehzada' failed to create an impact.”  
“In the case of Hollywood releases, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, ‘Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania’, ‘Shazam 2’ and ‘Creed III’ delivered decent performance at the Box Office. On the other hand, regional films such as 'Varisu' in Tamil, 'Waltair Veerayya' and 'Thunivu' in Telugu, and 'Ved' in Marathi have continued to achieve significant box office collections,” said the company statement.

“The year gone by marks the 1st full year of uninhibited operations for the exhibition industry. There was considerable volatility in box office quarter on quarter. We believe that the 2 major factors that marred the industry in FY’23 – underperformance of Hindi films and less number of Hollywood releases, will both ease out in FY’24,” said Ajay Bijli, managing director, PVR INOX Ltd. 

Also Read

PVR-INOX merger should get done by Feb next year: Director Siddharth Jain

PVR sees superplexes as next blockbuster concept in cinema business

SC relief fails to cheer multiplex stocks; PVR, Inox trend may turn bearish

Multiplex operator PVR back in the black in Q3, revenue jumps 53%

NCLT gives approval for merger of multiplex operators PVR and Inox

Manufacturing firm Tube Investments' Q4 profit rises 74% at Rs 312 cr

Coromandel International posts 15% YoY drop in Q4 PAT amid rise in costs

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up 59% at Rs 338 cr, deposits up 12%

Karur Vysya Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 58.6% to Rs 338 crore

Tube Investments Q4 results: Net profit rises 74% to Rs 312 crore

Topics :PVR CinemasQ4 ResultsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story