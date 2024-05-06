Quadria Capital picks up minority stake in NephroPlus for Rs 850 crore

Healthcare-focused private equity (PE) firm Quadria Capital on Monday announced an investment of Rs 850 crore, acquiring a minority stake in India’s largest dialysis player, NephroPlus.

“Through this transaction, Quadria will acquire a significant minority stake through a combination of a primary investment and the purchase of shares from existing shareholders,” the PE firm said in its official statement.

Founded in 2010, NephroPlus currently operates about 450 dialysis centres across three main countries: India, the Philippines, and Uzbekistan.

“The transaction will support NephroPlus in meeting the growing demand for high-quality, affordable dialysis services across India and other markets in Asia,” the firm added.

Commenting on the deal, Sunil Thakur, partner and head of South Asia at Quadria Capital, said that Quadria’s investment in NephroPlus underscores the firm’s ambition to invest in regional champions of Asian healthcare, providing high-quality, affordable healthcare to large, underserved populations.



With this deal, NephroPlus becomes the Asia-focused PE firm’s latest investment in India’s leading single-specialty healthcare companies, such as eyecare chain Maxivision, global gastroenterology referral centre AIG, and leading oncology network HCG.

Vikram Vuppala, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of NephroPlus, said that Quadria’s healthcare expertise, capital, and focus on operational value creation will put the company in a better position to scale, innovate, and deliver affordable, high-quality care.

The PE firm expects demand for dialysis to grow at a rate of over 11 per cent annually over the next five years in the markets it is targeting for expansion.

“Specialised chains such as NephroPlus are expected to gain market share as hospitals increasingly outsource dialysis operations and as governments seek to make high-quality dialysis services more accessible,” the firm stated.