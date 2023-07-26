Home / Companies / Results / NBFC REC posts 21% increase in Q1 profit, gross NPA falls to 4.44%

NBFC REC posts 21% increase in Q1 profit, gross NPA falls to 4.44%

As compared to last quarter, the profit has slipped marginally by 1 per cent

Shreya Jai New Delhi
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Leading power sector non-banking financial company (NBFC) REC Limited posted a 21 per cent increase in its quarterly profit to touch Rs 2961 crore during Q1FY24.
 
The company said it is the highest ever quarterly profit as compared to corresponding period in the previous financial year.
 
As compared to last quarter, the profit has slipped marginally by 1 per cent.
 
The company said the growth in the profit is on the back of an increase in interest income on loan assets.
 
The company management said the net NPAs has fallen to 0.91 per cent of the loan portfolio and gross NPA has come down to 4.44 per cent.
 
“The company has not added any new NPA in the last six quarters. We would be a net zero NPA company by 2025,” said Vivek Dewangan, chairman and managing director, REC Limited.
 
REC recently signed MoUs worth Rs 2.85 trillion during the G20 Energy Transition Ministerial with close to 25 renewable energy companies to lend for clean energy projects.
 
Dewangan said renewable energy will account for 30 per cent of the company's loan portfolio by 2030.
 

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Stocks to Watch: Wipro, Reliance, Ajanta Pharma, Infosys, IRB Infra, REC

Green energy to hold a third of REC's loan portfolio by 2030: CMD

Stocks to Watch today, June 15: Axis Bank, Infy, TCS, IOC, realty, Zee, REC

To 'green up' portfolio, REC to sign Rs 2 trn pacts with 20 renewable firms

Bajaj Finance Q1 results: Net profit climbs to 32% on healthy NII

Syngene International Q1 net profit increases by 26% to Rs 93 crore

PNB Q1 Result: Net soars 307% to Rs 1,255 crore on interest income

Cipla Q1 PAT up 45% YoY to Rs 996 crore on strong India, US business

SIS logs 8% rise in net profit to Rs 90 cr aided by increase in revenue

Topics :RECQ1 results

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story