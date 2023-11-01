Recycling firm Gravita India net profit grows 31% to Rs 59 cr in Q2

Recycling player Gravita India has posted a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.84 crore during the quarter ended September 30, pushed by higher income.

It had clocked Rs 44.98 crore net profit during the July-September period of the preceding 2022-2023 fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The company's total income surged to Rs 850.31 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 689.61 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its expenses were at Rs 783.31 crore in the September quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 639.43 crore a year ago.

Jaipur-based Gravita is a leading recycling company with 11 manufacturing facilities across the globe having total capacity of 2.51 lakh MTPA.