Recycling firm Integra Essentia net profit grows to Rs 7.5 cr in Q2

The company's total revenue rose to Rs 74.75 crore over Rs 59.40 crore in the year-ago quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Recycling company Integra Essentia has reported a net profit of Rs 7.52 crore for the September quarter, aided by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 2.15 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The company's total revenue rose to Rs 74.75 crore over Rs 59.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its expenses were at Rs 64.96 crore as against Rs 57.30 crore a year ago.

Integra Essentia is into steel and renewable energy business.

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

