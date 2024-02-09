Reliance Infra Q3 results: Net loss widens to Rs 421 cr on higher expenses

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 421.17 crore in the December quarter, due to higher expenses.

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 267.46 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's total income, however, rose to Rs 4,717.09 crore from Rs 4,224.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its expenses surged to Rs 5,068.71 crore from Rs 4,840.87 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Reliance Infrastructure is engaged in the business of providing engineering and construction services for power, roads, metro rail, and other infrastructure sectors.