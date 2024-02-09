Home / Companies / Results / Reliance Infra Q3 results: Net loss widens to Rs 421 cr on higher expenses

Reliance Infra Q3 results: Net loss widens to Rs 421 cr on higher expenses

Its expenses surged to Rs 5,068.71 crore from Rs 4,840.87 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal

Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 421.17 crore in the December quarter, due to higher expenses.

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 267.46 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company's total income, however, rose to Rs 4,717.09 crore from Rs 4,224.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its expenses surged to Rs 5,068.71 crore from Rs 4,840.87 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

Reliance Infrastructure is engaged in the business of providing engineering and construction services for power, roads, metro rail, and other infrastructure sectors.

Also Read

IRB Infra Q3 results: Net profit rises by 32.49% to Rs 187.42 crore

Mahindra Logistics Q3 results: Loss at Rs 17.41 crore, expenses jump 6%

Q3 preview: Infosys profit seen falling 7% YoY; wage hikes to erode margins

Route Mobile Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr, revenue up 3.91%

LT Foods Q3 results: Net profit soars by 52% to Rs 153 cr, revenue up 9%

Tata Power Q3FY24 results: Net profit remains muted at Rs 953 crore

Hero MotoCorp Q3FY24 results: Net profit rises 51.3% to Rs 1,091.12 cr

Dish TV India Q3 results: Net loss narrows marginally to Rs 2.83 cr

Inox Wind Q3 results: Profit rises to Rs 1.81 cr on back of higher revenues

ESAF Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Profit jumps threefold to Rs 112 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reliance InfrastructureReliance GroupInfrastructure sectorQ3 results

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story