Home / Companies / Results / Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd Says Q1 net profit after tax Rs 1.45 bn

Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd Says Q1 net profit after tax Rs 1.45 bn

In a BSE filing the company further informed that Reliance strategic investments ltd.'s total income from operations was recorded at 2.15 billion rupees in June quarter

Agencies
The statement further added that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Tuesday approved unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reliance Strategic Investments Limited recorded net profit after tax at Rs 1.45 billion against the a loss of 18.4 million rupees an year ago.

In a BSE filing the company further informed that Reliance strategic investments ltd.'s total income from operations was recorded at 2.15 billion rupees in June quarter. 

The statement further added that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Tuesday approved unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company approved the appointment of Hitesh Kumar Sethia as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of RSIL for a period of 3 years effective from the date of approval of his appointment as a Director by the Reserve Bank of India.

The company further approved the appointment of Isha Mukesh Ambani and Anshuman Thakur as Non-Executive Directors, however, the release added that they are liable to retire by rotation. 


-- With agency inputs



Also Read

RIL sets July 20 as record date for Reliance Strategic Investments demerger

Prez Murmu joins Mahashivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center Coimbatore

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

FEMA case: Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani appears before ED

Hope WPL inspires young girls to follow dreams, take up sports: Nita Ambani

Tata Communications net profit falls by 30% to Rs 382 crore in June quarter

Avenue E-Commerce losses widen, revenue surges past Rs 2,000 crore

Newgen Software Technologies profit rises 57% to Rs 30 cr in April-June

Tata Coffee's net profit down by 5% at Rs 62.06 cr for quarter ended June

Jubilant Pharmova's Q1 consolidated net profit dips 87% at Rs 6 cr

Topics :Reliance GroupCompanies

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story