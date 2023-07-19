Reliance Strategic Investments Ltd Says Q1 net profit after tax Rs 1.45 bn

The Reliance Strategic Investments Limited recorded net profit after tax at Rs 1.45 billion against the a loss of 18.4 million rupees an year ago.

In a BSE filing the company further informed that Reliance strategic investments ltd.'s total income from operations was recorded at 2.15 billion rupees in June quarter.

The statement further added that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Tuesday approved unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The company approved the appointment of Hitesh Kumar Sethia as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of RSIL for a period of 3 years effective from the date of approval of his appointment as a Director by the Reserve Bank of India.

The company further approved the appointment of Isha Mukesh Ambani and Anshuman Thakur as Non-Executive Directors, however, the release added that they are liable to retire by rotation.





